Deutsche Bank Whistleblower Must Pay Experts $2.75M

Law360, New York (September 2, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge ordered a Deutsche Bank whistleblower to give two consultants $2.75 million for their work on the $8.25 million U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission award he spurned, ruling Wednesday that the man's divorce is no excuse for him not to pay his debts. During a half-hour Skype hearing, New York State Supreme Court Justice Barry Ostrager signaled early skepticism for finance executive Eric Ben-Artzi's argument that he was under duress when he signed a deal with experts Colin Kilgour and Daniel Williams to support his whistleblower claim. The judge then granted summary judgment to Ben-Artzi's consultants, agreeing that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS