NY Judge Rejects Trump Org's Request To Move AG's Case

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Wednesday declined a request by the Trump Organization and others to move into the court's commercial division a dispute involving an investigation into whether President Donald Trump inflated the value of his assets. The New York state attorney general is investigating whether President Donald Trump artificially inflated the value of an estate in Westchester County to claim a $21.1 million tax deduction. (AP photo/John Minchillo) Administrative Judge Deborah Kaplan of the state Supreme Court denied a request by attorneys for some of the Trump Organization-related parties, finding that the dispute doesn't fall within the standards to assign...

