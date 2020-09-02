Oil Co. Says Former Exec Can't Countersue In $214M Fight

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- An Austrian oilfield services company has told a Florida court that its former head of procurement, who it alleges owes $214 million after artificially marking up supplies and pocketing the surplus, waited too long to bring a countersuit against the company. Austria-based Petro Welt Technologies AG and its Russia-based unit KAToil LLC said that former PeWeTe executive Edward Brinkmann missed the boat to bring counterclaims, including an attempt to force the company to indemnify him in the lawsuit. They asked a Florida state court on Monday to dismiss the countersuit, arguing that despite having ample time and opportunities to make his...

