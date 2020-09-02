Wells Fargo Failed To Oversee Annuity Switches, FINRA Says

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority announced Wednesday that a pair of Wells Fargo units will pay more than $2 million to settle allegations that they failed to supervise recommendations for customers to sell thousands of variable annuities and reinvest the proceeds in potentially unsuitable ways. Between January 2011 and August 2016, Wells Fargo Clearing Services and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network representatives recommended that customers cash out of more than 50,000 variable annuities with a principal value exceeding $5 billion, resulting in 101 potentially unsuitable switches that didn't receive proper supervision and screening, according to the settlement. Supervisors failed to review the suitability...

