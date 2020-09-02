Medical Group Must Turn Over Docs In Hospital Merger Case

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has ordered a health care chain to hand over documents and rejected its bid to sanction Albert Einstein Healthcare Network for seeking materials to fend off a Federal Trade Commission challenge to Einstein's merger with another hospital group. U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert said in a brief order Tuesday that Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. not only couldn't get a protective order or sanctions against Einstein, but must produce two sets of documents, including three years' worth of financial statements. Prospect is not a party to the case, in which the FTC is challenging Thomas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS