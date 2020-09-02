Sam Adams Can't Escape Former Temp's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Beer brand Sam Adams can't dodge a former temporary warehouse worker's racial discrimination suit, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled, finding there's potential for the company to share liability with a temp agency who hired the worker. U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Leeson found that even though Alexis Lara's allegations that Sam Adams and HTSS Inc. were his "joint and sole employer" were "thin indeed," he would allow them to be explored further because Lara made plausible claims that could be fleshed out later on. The decision rejected Sam Adams' and HTSS's bid to toss the suit, paving the way for...

