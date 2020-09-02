Wash. AG Sues Juul Over Youth Marketing

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The Washington state attorney general on Wednesday hit Juul Inc. with a suit in state court alleging that it knew that its marketing on social media targeted minors but took no action to stop underage vaping. Attorney General Bob Ferguson's lawsuit alleges that when Juul launched its e-cigarettes, the company flooded social media with brightly colored ads of young models and recruited brand ambassadors to push its products because they had established followings as youth trendsetters. The suit claims that Juul violated the state's consumer protection laws and failed to meet the state's tobacco product licensing requirements, making sales of the...

