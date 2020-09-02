Fox Rothschild Takes Aim At Ex-Aide's Graphic Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A former Fox Rothschild legal aide's suit alleging the firm tolerated an environment rife with sexual misconduct and gender bias lacks any legal basis, the firm told a New Jersey federal judge Tuesday, reiterating its stance that the bulk of her claims should be tossed. Fox Rothschild LLP said in a reply brief that plaintiff Stephanie Jones hasn't offered any reason why the court shouldn't dismiss most of her suit alleging an ex-firm attorney sexually harassed and tried to rape her and that the firm looked the other way. Jones, who was fired in June 2017, had sued the firm and...

