Summer Associates Give Firms An 'A' On Virtual Programs

Law360 (September 7, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Law firms scrambled to make the most of a challenging situation by going virtual with their summer associate programs, and for many that hard work paid off with positive feedback, Law360 found in a survey of summer associates released Monday. While a number of law firms canceled their summer associate programs this year after realizing the pandemic would prevent them from occurring mostly or entirely in-person, the majority pushed forward, re-envisioning and converting their longtime programs to new, mostly or entirely virtual platforms and, for several, to a shortened five-week format. The quick pivot could have led to a number of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS