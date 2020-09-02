Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Seek 9 Years For 'Make A Lot Of Money' Recruiter

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors said Tuesday that the middleman for the $5 million investment scheme dubbed Malom, an acronym for "Make a lot of money," was well aware that the scheme was a fraud and deserves a nine-year prison sentence.

Sean Finn, 51, submitted a sentencing memorandum last week asking for a five-year sentence — and credit for time spent in Canadian custody after fleeing the U.S. — after being convicted by a Nevada federal jury of fraud in February for his role as a recruiter in the Malom Group AG scheme.

Finn still maintains he was "never aware Malom was a fraud," but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!