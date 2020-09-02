Feds Seek 9 Years For 'Make A Lot Of Money' Recruiter

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors said Tuesday that the middleman for the $5 million investment scheme dubbed Malom, an acronym for "Make a lot of money," was well aware that the scheme was a fraud and deserves a nine-year prison sentence. Sean Finn, 51, submitted a sentencing memorandum last week asking for a five-year sentence — and credit for time spent in Canadian custody after fleeing the U.S. — after being convicted by a Nevada federal jury of fraud in February for his role as a recruiter in the Malom Group AG scheme. Finn still maintains he was "never aware Malom was a fraud," but...

