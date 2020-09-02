LA Labor Partner Wins Bid To Arbitrate Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles-based law firm Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs APLC and the head of its labor and employment practice persuaded a state judge Wednesday to order arbitration of a former associate's claims that the partner sexually harassed her and the firm failed to investigate his behavior. During a brief phone hearing, Superior Court Judge David Sotelo ordered that former Ivie McNeill associate Chaena Dade's allegations be arbitrated, siding with the firm's stance that Dade signed an airtight and enforceable arbitration agreement when she was hired. Judge Sotelo had already issued a tentative order before the hearing, and Dade's attorneys did...

