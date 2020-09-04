Deciding Whether Co-Mediation Is Right For Your Case

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT) -- When it comes to settling cases, two heads are sometimes better than one.​ That is, engaging two mediators with different perspectives or areas of expertise can enhance the mediation process and can result in creative solutions that can help to avoid impasse. However, not all cases are suited for co-mediation, and the process requires division of labor and additional planning considerations. Appropriate Cases for Co-Mediation It is important to carefully evaluate whether co-mediation may enhance your mediation. Certain cases will be a better fit for co-mediation.​ Take, for example, the typical business dispute with mixed contract and tort claims. The defendants...

