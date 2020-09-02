Chancery Blocks Sale Of Ariz. Co. Assets Snagged By Insider

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Citing claims of "egregious acts" of self-dealing, deception and concealment, Delaware's chancellor late Wednesday barred the sale of tech company Array Photonics' Arizona plant and equipment to settle costly loans and leases provided by interests of its top officer. Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard's preliminary injunction ruling stopped the process days ahead of a potential Sept. 10 auction arranged after attempted foreclosures on loans and other Array obligations issued by or through interests of Hamid Torabi, former Array CEO and sole director. The company was formed to develop laser and photodetector systems and sensors, but is now in a wind-down. Torabi, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS