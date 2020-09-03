Swiss Antitrust Watchdog Probes Suspected Retail Cartel

Law360, London (September 3, 2020, 5:17 PM BST) -- Switzerland's antitrust watchdog said Thursday it is investigating a series of wholesale and retail companies along with Markant, a logistics company, over concerns that they are restricting the sale of consumer goods. The Swiss Competition Commission said it has carried out searches at several companies as it investigates whether the alleged cartel is unlawfully restricting competition against a range of suppliers of goods intended for daily use. The watchdog, known as COMCO, said in an email to Law360 that the companies being investigated include SPAR Holding AG, which operates more than 13,000 stores in 48 countries, and Cruspi SA, which markets sweet...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS