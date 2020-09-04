Mayer Brown In London Boost With New Restructuring Partner

Law360, London (September 4, 2020, 5:31 PM BST) -- Law firm Mayer Brown has brought in a new finance attorney from K & L Gates LLP to serve as a partner in its London office. Mayer Brown said that Barry Cosgrave, who recently served as a partner and practice coordinator in the restructuring and insolvency group for the European and Middle Eastern regions at K&L Gates, will join the firm as a restructuring partner. Cosgrave told Law360 on Friday that he was drawn to Mayer Brown because of its push toward boosting its restructuring practice in the coming years. "Mayer Brown has a strong global platform and a growing restructuring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS