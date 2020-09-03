FDA Rule On Tobacco Products Won't Be Delayed, Court Says

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge won't stay enforcement of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration rule on premarket review of tobacco products while tobacco groups appeal the rule, saying that such a stay would interfere in the ruling of another, similar case. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta denied a bid by the Cigar Association of America for a stay as it and two other groups appeal an August ruling that largely sided with the FDA on enforcement of the new rule. According to the order, granting the stay would undermine the "hard fought" decision in American...

