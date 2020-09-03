Power Supplies Co. Can't Get Early Relief In Customs Fight

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has ruled that a power supplies company's products can't be released before the court determines whether they originate from the Philippines or China, finding consumers would be harmed if the products are marked with the wrong country name. CIT Judge Leo M. Gordon said Wednesday that whether Cyber Power Systems (USA) Inc.'s products originated from the Philippines, as the company alleges, or China is unclear based on the available evidence, so the court can't determine at this stage of litigation if the company is likely to prove that products are correctly marked as being from...

