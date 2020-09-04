GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Top in-house lawyers said they're disappointed by the slow progress of women representation at the general counsel level in the Fortune 1000, and the ex-general counsel for Shoplet admitted in state court to pocketing millions using the online retailer's PayPal account. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Despite Progress at GC Level, Women Say It's Not Enough Top in-house lawyers view it as a positive sign that more women than ever before fill the general counsel seat in the Fortune 1000, but they feel there is still much room for improvement...

