DOJ Issues New Guidance On Merger Fixes

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division issued a new policy manual Thursday detailing how enforcers will approach remedies that companies offer to cure competitive concerns raised by deals, the first update to the policy in nearly a decade. Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, head of the division, said in a statement that the new policy guide reinforces the agency's preference to see the sale of business units rather than behavioral fixes for problematic mergers and reflects it's "renewed focus" on making sure merging parties keep their promises. "It will provide greater transparency and predictability regarding the division's approach to remedying...

