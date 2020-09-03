Prof Urges Justices To Tackle Exclusive Bargaining Battle

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A Maine professor challenging a state law that makes unions the sole bargaining representatives for their members told the U.S. Supreme Court that they must unravel the statute, citing a recent appellate decision that found Ohio's exclusive bargaining law conflicts with recent high court precedent. The Sixth Circuit upheld Ohio's iteration last week but found in the decision that the law is in "direct conflict with the principles enunciated" in Janus v. AFSCME, in which the justices said it violates the First Amendment to make public sector workers who aren't union members pay fees covering collective bargaining. University of Maine at Machias...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS