Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Amarin's Vascepa Patents

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday shot down Amarin Pharma Inc.'s appeal of a lower court order invalidating patents for its heart drug Vascepa, handing a win to a duo of generic-drug makers. In a one-line order Thursday, a three-judge appellate panel affirmed a Nevada federal judge's decision that invalidated Amarin's patents for being obvious over earlier inventions. The decision — which did not explain any reasoning behind why the panel came to its conclusion — was a win for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc., which had urged the appellate court to leave in place the lower court order....

