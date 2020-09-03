Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EQT Says Decade-Old Settlement Bars $40M Gas Royalty Fight

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- EQT Corp. has urged a federal judge to block oil and gas royalty owners from pursuing over $40 million in damages from the driller in state court, arguing a decade-old settlement bars them from pursuing claims EQT trespassed on their mineral estate.

The company asked a West Virginia federal court Wednesday to enjoin a group of royalty owners led by Marcus Huey from pursuing trespass allegations. The company told the court the royalty owners bringing the state court action are parties to a 2010 agreement that bars any member of the settlement class from asserting claims released under their deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!