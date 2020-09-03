EQT Says Decade-Old Settlement Bars $40M Gas Royalty Fight

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- EQT Corp. has urged a federal judge to block oil and gas royalty owners from pursuing over $40 million in damages from the driller in state court, arguing a decade-old settlement bars them from pursuing claims EQT trespassed on their mineral estate. The company asked a West Virginia federal court Wednesday to enjoin a group of royalty owners led by Marcus Huey from pursuing trespass allegations. The company told the court the royalty owners bringing the state court action are parties to a 2010 agreement that bars any member of the settlement class from asserting claims released under their deal....

