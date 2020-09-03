AAC Committee Slams $1.3M Key Employee Award Fast-Track

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors of bankrupt American Addiction Centers Inc. objected Thursday in Delaware to a bid from the company for fast-track consideration of more than $1.3 million in key employee bonuses, saying more time is needed for review and noting unsettled liability claims against some officers and directors. The key employee incentive plan, filed in redacted form on Wednesday, would cover seven corporate management and 14 operations employees, providing 10% to 25% of regular annual compensation. AAC said in its motion that it had been considering the proposal from the start of the case, filed on June 20, but sought a hearing by...

