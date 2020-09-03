Health Care Co. To Pay $150K To Settle EEOC Race Bias Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- New Mexico-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services will shell out $150,000 to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit on behalf of a former EMT who was allegedly forced to resign after complaining that her coworker had used a racial slur, the discrimination watchdog has announced. The agreement released Wednesday provides for $145,000 in damages as well as $5,000 in back pay that Tabitha Knoll-Billingsley missed while she was out on administrative leave pending the investigation of her internal race bias complaint. It also requires Presbyterian to erase the incident from her personnel files, write her an apology and conduct training for its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS