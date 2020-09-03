Women Say Progress At GC Level Remains Too Slow

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Top in-house lawyers view it as a positive sign that more women than ever before fill the general counsel seat in the Fortune 1000, but feel there is still much room for improvement — and they're calling on every legal professional to keep their foot on the gas to move diversity forward. var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1599162525389'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='320px';vizElement.style.height='527px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js'; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement); Women represent 29% of the general counsel in the 2019 Fortune 1000, an increase of 17 percentage points over the past 15 years, according to the most recent numbers released last...

