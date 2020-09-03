Watchdog Finds Prosecutor Aided Friend Facing DOJ Probe

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said it had found that an assistant U.S. attorney had provided personal services to a friend under federal investigation, including asking the head of the local Federal Public Defender's Office to provide the friend with a "strong defense attorney." The statement, which did not name either the attorney or the U.S. attorney's office where the attorney worked, said the AUSA had violated DOJ policy and the matter had been referred to the department's Office of Professional Responsibility and to the Executive Office for United States Attorneys....

