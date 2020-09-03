Curaleaf Drops Maryland Pot License After Exceeding Cap

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Curaleaf has agreed to give up one of its Maryland medical marijuana processor licenses and pay a $150,000 fine after the state's cannabis regulator found the cannabis giant had exceeded its one-license cap. The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission said in an Aug. 27 consent order that Curaleaf exceeded its license limit through its ownership of CLF MD Processing LLC, which has a management agreement with an unnamed Maryland company that holds a processing license. Curaleaf has complied and given up the license controlled by CLF MD, according to the order. The commission could increase the company's fine to $400,000 if it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS