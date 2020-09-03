Shoplet's Ex-GC Admits Stealing $6M, Faces 3 To 9 Years

Law360, New York (September 3, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The former top attorney for Shoplet admitted in a New York state court Thursday to pocketing millions using the online retailer's PayPal account, part of a plea deal that will leave the lawyer broke as he faces up to nine years in prison. Leslie Scharf — in a dark suit and red tie and with his face flushed pink — pled guilty to one count of first-degree grand larceny before Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro for embezzling over $5.9 million from his former employer and agreed to serve between three and nine years in prison in addition to surrendering the remains...

