Supreme Court Plans To Issue New Rule For Sealing Records

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday it's examining the institution's current practices for sealing court records and that it plans to issue a new rule soon on the matter. The move would be a major win for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, National Public Radio and 51 media organizations that asked Chief Justice John Roberts in a December letter to adopt a clear standard to indicate when court filings may be sealed and to help protect the public's right to access court proceedings and records. In the letter, the media coalition voiced concerns about the sharp increase in granted requests by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS