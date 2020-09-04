Md. Pot Agency Says Probe Finds No Bias In License Process

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- An independent investigation into the contentious process that Maryland's medical cannabis regulator used last year to review license applications has determined that there was no evidence of bias or corruption. The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission on Thursday touted the Zuckerman Spaeder LLP-led probe's findings as an exoneration of its review process, which had come under fire in litigation and had criminally implicated a state lawmaker who admitted to taking bribes to expand the state's number of medical marijuana licenses. "The MMCC has prioritized fairness, transparency, and public engagement throughout the license application process," said MMCC Chair Brian Lopez in a statement....

