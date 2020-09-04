Gov't Confirms Pension Access Age Set To Rise To 57

Law360, London (September 4, 2020, 12:31 PM BST) -- Long-term savers in the U.K. could have to wait an extra two years before they can get their hands on their retirement funds, as the government plans to lift the pensions freedom age from 55 to 57. Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen said in a written response to a question from a parliamentary committee that the administration would prepare legislation on the changes "in due course." Under existing arrangements savers can take a lump sum cash payment from their pension pots when they reach the age of 55, making use of freedoms introduced in 2015. According to statistics released...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS