Audit Watchdog Extends COVID-19 Preemption Rules To Nov.

Law360, London (September 4, 2020, 4:34 PM BST) -- Britain's audit regulator said Friday it is extending temporary incentives for shareholders to continue buying bigger proportions of shares in listed companies until November to help businesses raise cash amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The Pre-Emption Group, a professional body that works in association with the Financial Reporting Council, said it is extending measures introduced in April to give investors and companies more flexibility around share purchases. The relaxed measures, which increase the amount of so-called preemption share purchases investors can make, will remain in place until November, the body said. "Given the continued uncertainties of COVID-19 and the developing pipeline of...

