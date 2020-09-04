Danske To Pay Up To $16M Compensation Over Client Losses

Law360, London (September 4, 2020, 12:03 PM BST) -- Danske Bank said on Friday that it will compensate 900 investors who put a total of as much as 100 million Danish kroner ($16 million) cash into a managed account, as the embattled lender becomes the latest to fail to inform customers that it expected poor returns on a product. Danske Bank said it expects to pay out as much as 100 million kroner ($16 million) in compensation to 900 investors. (iStock) Danske Bank A/S said that it failed to tell account-holders between February 2017 and July 2018 that it expected the net return for one of its managed accounts to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS