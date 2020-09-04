EU Sets Out Reporting Rules For Securitization Transactions

Law360, London (September 4, 2020, 1:58 PM BST) -- Europe's securities regulator set out disclosure rules on Friday that sellers of securitization products must follow by the end of September to improve the quality of information available to investors and national supervisors about the illiquid assets that they trade. The European Securities and Markets Authority has set out 15 reporting templates that sponsor — financial institutions that package securitizations — will have to use from Sept. 23 to disclose information to potential investors and regulators about the securities they are selling. The disclosure rules fall under the bloc's securitization regulation, which came into force in 2019. Securitization is the market behind the...

