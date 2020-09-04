Ireland Ends Probe Into Bosses Of Collapsed Insurer

Law360, London (September 4, 2020, 1:10 PM BST) -- The Central Bank of Ireland said it has closed a five-year inquiry into two former bosses of the defunct Quinn Insurance after reaching a settlement in July. The regulator said on Thursday that it reached a settlement with Kevin Lunney in July 2019 and Liam McCaffrey in December. The men were directors of Quinn Insurance Ltd., which entered into administration in 2010 before being taken over a year later by Liberty Mutual Group, based in Boston in the U.S. The size of the settlement paid by Lunney and McCaffrey was not disclosed, and closes a chapter in a story that has...

