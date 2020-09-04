EU Aims To Help Companies Communicate With Shareholders

Law360, London (September 4, 2020, 4:26 PM BST) -- European Union rules aimed at improving the way listed companies communicate with their shareholders about investment decisions have come into force, the European Commission has said, in a bid to improve how transparent the bloc's businesses are. The EU said Thursday that updates to the bloc's shareholder rights directive have begun applying to Europe's listed companies after they were published in the Official Journal. The rules force institutional investors and asset managers to publish information about their investment strategies. The amendments will also help EU businesses identify and communicate with shareholders, the commission said. And the rules are aimed at helping...

