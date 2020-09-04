FCA Takes Aim At Sales Tactics Of Insurance Brokers

Law360, London (September 4, 2020, 4:50 PM BST) -- The City watchdog has taken aim at the "inappropriate sales tactics" employed by insurance brokers which make it more likely that consumers are sold unsuitable products. The Financial Conduct Authority has written to the chief executives of insurance brokers to warn them that their companies should take a hard look at remuneration models that could encourage poor behavior. The regulator said in Friday's so-called Dear CEO letter that it is is concerned about the treatment of consumers left financially vulnerable by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "There are significant risks of potential harm that both the market and individual firms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS