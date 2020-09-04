Law360's Pro Say: Job Requirement: Vaccine

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Pandemic-weary employers are hoping that a coronavirus vaccine will make their workplaces safer, but forcing workers to get a shot is a legal minefield. On this week's episode, Law360 employment law guru Vin Gurrieri walks us through a range of legal and practical issues surrounding mandatory inoculation, as well as what history can teach us. This Week Ep. 166: Job Requirement: Vaccine Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments....

