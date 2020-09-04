Colo. Hydroponics Co. Sues Ex-Exec Over Soured $2.4M Deal

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A Colorado hydroponics chain has alleged the owner of a company it purchased in a $2.35 million deal tried to "sink" its business through a litany of misconduct, including stealing customers, running a competing business and growing cannabis on the side. In a complaint filed in Colorado federal court Thursday, GrowGeneration Corp. says that Christopher Nicholson, owner of Grand Rapids Hydroponics Inc., provided misleading financial information before the deal and flouted his noncompete agreement after becoming a GrowGen vice president, a tenure the company says was a "disaster." "Nicholson routinely drank on the job and was abusive to employees," it said....

