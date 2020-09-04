CBD Maker Says Ex-Partners Stole Topical Cream Formula

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida CBD maker has accused its former business partners of conspiring to steal its topical cream formula, reprising allegations in an earlier lawsuit that was tossed after the company was unable to replace its lawyers. Healthcare Resources Management Group LLC told a Florida federal court Thursday that it was sidelined by its two partners in a joint venture after they began doing business directly with a client and made off with Healthcare Resources' proprietary formula. Healthcare Resources says it set up the venture with CBD brand EcoNatura and manufacturer Rejuvenol in 2018, with the two companies producing CBD creams using...

