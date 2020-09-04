IRS To Review Disciplinary Reports Of Private Debt Collectors

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service will begin reviewing monthly disciplinary reports involving private debt collectors, the agency said in response to a Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration report released Friday that found violations and misconduct by private debt collection agencies. The IRS will begin to review such reports on a monthly basis after an audit by the agency watchdog documented instances of private collectors calling individuals at odd hours and disclosing to third parties that they owed debts, among other unauthorized actions. The report reviewed debt collection cases closed in fiscal year 2019. The IRS will update its procedures "to identify trends in potential...

