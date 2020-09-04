Fed. Circ. Judge Wary Of St. Jude Heart Valve Patent Defense

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Abbott Laboratories unit St. Jude Medical LLC suffered pushback Friday in its bid to overturn a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's decision upholding several claims that it infringed a physician's patent covering artificial heart valves after a Federal Circuit judge cast strong doubts on the medical device company's assertions. The case landed in the circuit court's docket in July 2019 after the PTAB invalidated most of Dr. Robert Snyders' claims that St. Jude infringed U.S. Patent No. 6,540,782, saying they were either anticipated or made obvious by earlier inventions. But the board mostly upheld the disputed claims in the second patent,...

