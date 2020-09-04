Fed. Circ. Won't Use Thryv To Block PTAB Joinder Appeals

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT) -- While the full Federal Circuit refused Friday to reconsider a ruling that Patent Trial and Appeal Board petitioners can't join themselves as a party to an existing review, the original panel reissued its opinion to say the U.S. Supreme Court's Thryv decision didn't bar the panel from considering the question in the first place. The three-judge panel replaced its 40-page precedential opinion from March with a 44-page one that tackled how the Thryv decision plays into the current dispute between Facebook and Windy City Innovations LLC. The panel, however, left in place its holding that Facebook can't join itself as a...

