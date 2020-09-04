Akorn Ch. 11 Plan Confirmed Over MDL Plaintiffs' Objection

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy court confirmed the Chapter 11 plan of pharmaceutical company Akorn Inc. on Friday, saying objections from plaintiffs asserting antitrust claims against the debtor's leadership weren't enough to overcome Akorn's business judgment in formulating the plan. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens said the debtor's plan, centered around an acquisition of Akorn's assets by a secured lender through a credit bid of debt, was proposed in good faith and reflected its business judgment in releasing causes of action that were, at best, speculative. "The objectors say they could obtain a recovery on those claims …...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS