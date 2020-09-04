Nasdaq Proposes Changes To SPAC Listing Rules

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market has proposed changes to its listing rules for special purpose acquisition companies that would give a SPAC that's newly combined with a target company 15 days to demonstrate that it meets the shareholder requirements for a Nasdaq listing. The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC filed the proposal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, a Nasdaq representative told Law360. Nasdaq is seeking to specify that if a SPAC shows that it will satisfy all the listing requirements except the round lot shareholder requirement before the combination closes, then it can have 15 calendar days after the...

