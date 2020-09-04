NRDC Sues EPA Over Lax Perchlorate Water Rule

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The Natural Resources Defense Council says the Trump administration is "failing to grapple" with evidence the toxic chemical perchlorate is a public health hazard, suing the U.S Environmental Protection Agency for failing to regulate the chemical in drinking water. The NRDC on Thursday lodged a petition for review of the EPA's July perchlorate rule setting acceptable drinking water levels of the chemical at 56 parts per billion. That level was much higher than what had previously been deemed acceptable and marked a reversal of the agency's position in 2011 that more stringent controls on the chemical were needed. The NRDC said...

