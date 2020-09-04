Jones Day Must Face Bulk Of Ex-Associates' Leave Bias Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Friday kept alive the core elements of a suit by two married former Jones Day lawyers alleging the firm's family leave policy discriminates against new fathers and that Jones Day retaliated against them after they spoke out. In a multifaceted order that stretched nearly 50 pages, U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss refused to dismiss key portions of a year-old suit by Julia Sheketoff and her husband, Mark Savignac, both ex-Jones Day associates. The suit includes several accusations, including that the firm illegally discriminates against fathers by giving them less parental leave than it gives...

