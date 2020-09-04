FDIC Launching Pilot Program To Fight 'Regulatory Capture'

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is implementing a three-year pilot program through which it will request future employment information from departing bank examiners, a response to a government watchdog report published Friday that calls for additional measures to maintain the integrity of examinations. In a letter attached to the U.S. Government Accountability Office report, Doreen Eberley, the FDIC's director of risk management, said that the FDIC's risk management unit will join together with its legal and ethics division to compile the data and assess its effectiveness after the three-year period. The decision came despite previous attempts from the FDIC to collect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS