Lego Can't Register 'BrickHeadz' Trademark, TTAB Says

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has ruled that Lego cannot register "BrickHeadz" as a trademark, ruling it too similar to the name of a small education company that uses construction toys to teach children. Affirming a decision by an examining attorney at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the board ruled Wednesday that consumers could potentially view Lego's toys as related to an education service that centers on the use of building blocks. "Conceptually, these goods and services all feature construction toys and thus appear to be facially related," Judge Peter W. Cataldo wrote for a three-judge panel. "Consumers would...

