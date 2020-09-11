Amazon's Anti-Counterfeit Efforts Fall Short

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- E-commerce platforms are hot spots for the sale of counterfeit goods. As lawmakers propose new legislation to combat counterfeits on such platforms, all eyes are on Amazon.com Inc., the largest e-commerce platform in the U.S. One of the main reasons for the proliferation of counterfeit goods on Amazon and other similar e-commerce platforms is the lack of transparency and monitoring of third-party sellers. Third-party sellers are responsible for more than half of all goods, genuine or not, sold through Amazon's marketplace.[1] Amazon's previous disclosure requirements allowed unscrupulous sellers to operate counterfeiting schemes anonymously under the guise of legitimate seller profile pages...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS